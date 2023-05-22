Deadly shooting near 13th and Concordia: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting.

It happened around 11:30 Sunday night near 13th and Concordia.

Police say a 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There's no word on a motive in this shooting, and no one has been arrested.

"Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, at approximately 11:30pm, on the 3300 block of N. 13th St. The victim, a 38-yoa Milwaukee male was transported to a local hospital and did succumb to his injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips."





