Days of bitter cold ahead for Midwest, Northeast

CHICAGO (AP) -- A white Christmas for much of the Northeast and Midwest has given way to bitter cold until the New Year.
Residents should expect colder-than-normal temperatures for the rest of the week, according to Chicago-area National Weather Service meteorologist Amy Seeley. Temperatures hovered around zero degrees in Chicago on Tuesday.
A Christmas storm also dumped a record amount of snow on the Erie, Pennsylvania, area. And the National Weather Service said at least an additional 5 to 10 inches were expected through Wednesday. The storm brought 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, an all-time daily snowfall record for Erie. Another 24.5 inches fell by Tuesday night, bringing the total since Dec. 23 to more than 62.9 inches.
The city issued a snow emergency, citing "dangerous and impassable" roads.
Forecasters warn of sub-zero frigid arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills in much of the US.