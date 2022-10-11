Davante Adams pushes photographer after Chiefs loss, apologizes

KANSAS CITY — Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams - formerly of the Green Bay Packers - is apologizing after he pushed a credentialed photographer on the field following Monday's 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adams apologized on social media, writing "Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

Video from the game showed Adams walking off the field after the game concluded. As he steps off the grass, Adams shoves a photographer carrying gear. Another man helps the photographer up as Adams continues walking into the stadium.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

ESPN reports the photographer is a freelancer working for Monday Night Football. He filed a report to Kansas City police and police responded they would investigate. The man was brought to the hospital and was treated for injuries thought non-life-threatening.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter Adams is now facing discipline from the NFL.

Adams found acclaim with Packers fans before being traded to the Raiders during the offseason. Adams had three catches for 124 yards with 58- and 48-yard scores.

