Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Darrell Brooks files notice to appeal Waukesha Parade attack conviction

In a handwritten note to the court, Brooks requested assistance from the public defender's office
Darrell Brooks, the man a jury convicted of killing six people after he drove an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday. Brooks was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences for each charge of first-degree intentional homicide. READ: https://www.tmj4.com/news/darrell-brooks-trial/darrell-brooks-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-without-parole-for-waukesha-christmas-parade-attack
Darrell Brooks
Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 13:11:16-05

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has filed a notice saying he plans to seek postconviction relief and appeal the jury's decision.

Earlier this month, Brooks was found guilty on all charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

However, in a letter handwritten to the court on Tuesday, Brooks said he plans to seek postconviction relief, and also requested assistance from the public defender's office.

Previous coverage: Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison without parole for Waukesha Christmas parade attack

This comes after Brooks represented himself at trial and during sentencing. His attorney's filed a motion to withdraw from the case less two weeks before trial was scheduled to begin.

If Brooks' request for post-conviction relief is successful, a judge could call for a new trial, modify the sentence, or order some other form of relief for Brooks.

Six people were killed in the parade attack. The victims are 8-year-old boy Jackson Sparks, who was walking with his baseball team in the parade; Leanna Owen, Virginia Sorenson and Tamara Durand, who were members of the Dancing Grannies performing during the parade; Wilhelm Hospel, husband to a surviving Dancing Grannies member; and Jane Kulich, who was attending the parade.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4