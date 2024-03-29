Dancers and parents reflect on triumph and tragedy at dance studio as the doors close

WAUKESHA — After sixteen years of coaching dance, Sandy Feller is closing the doors at Waukesha Xtreme Dance. The years have been filled with triumph and tragedy.

"My daughter loves to dance and it's because of her,” the mother of a dancer, Trista Jerling said.

TMJ4 News Trista Jerling and her daughter Katalyn.

Jerling and her daughter Katalyn have been a part of the Xtreme Dance family for nearly eight years. They have been there for many of the good times.

"Over the years the girls established friendships. You become closer. And the girls became family and the parents kind of became family,” Jerling explained.

They have also leaned on one another during the bad times. The dance team became victims of the horrible Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

"It was a lot of anger and grief but as time goes on you kind of move on and you never forget what happened,” Jerling explained.

The tragic incident left many of them seriously injured and forever impacted.

"When I joined there was still like trauma in some of the girl's head,” dance team member, Abigail Senior explained. She started on the team a few months after the parade.

Senior said the dancers persevered, "It's been the best experience."

TMJ4 News Abigail Senior, dancer

Heather Bogie says she's grateful the studio instilled confidence in her daughter Ila.

"She loves to perform, and Sandy gave her that opportunity,” Bogie explained.

TMJ4 News Isla Bogie

Bogie and her daughter came to pick up a trophy she earned last year. She said her daughter loved to be on stage.

"It's definitely something in her and the coaches and Sandy really brought that out so it could shine,’ Bogie explained.

Parents say it’s the end of an era.

"It's sad, but all good things come to an end,” Jerling said.

Now it's time for the dancers to take a bow.

