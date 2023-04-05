Dan Knodl declares victory in 8th Senate District election, race yet to be called

MILWAUKEE — Even though the race has not been officially called, Dan Knodl has declared victory in the race for the 8th Senate District.

According to TMJ4's election results, 100% of precincts are reporting but the race is too close to officially call.

Knodl currently has 51% of the vote, with 38,504 votes. His opponent, Democrat Jodi Habush Sinykin, has 49% of the vote with 37,208 votes.

Knodl currently represents District 24 in the Wisconsin State Assembly. He assumed office in 2009. Knodl was elected assistant majority leader of the Wisconsin State Assembly and majority caucus chair. Knodl also served as a member of the Washington County Board, according to Ballotpedia.

He released a statement early Wednesday morning declaring his victory, saying in part, "Thank you to my opponent for running a tough race. Whether you voted for me or my opponent, I intend to resolutely and faithfully represent all of my constituents. Now that the election has been decided, it’s time to get to work for the people of the 8th Senate District and the people of Wisconsin.”

Knodl thanked his family and all the volunteers who worked for his campaign.

The 8th District includes parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

The seat has been under Republican control for decades but came open in November after longtime incumbent Alberta Darling chose to retire after 30 years in the Senate. Evers scheduled a special election to fill the position to coincide with the state's spring Supreme Court election.

The stakes are huge. A Knodl win would give Republicans 22 votes in the chamber, enough to override gubernatorial vetoes if the state Assembly also votes to do so and enough to convict civil officers in impeachment trials.

Knodl denied accusations from Habush Sinykin that he would vote to impeach Evers if elected. He said in an email to The Associated Press that he has had success working with the governor.

