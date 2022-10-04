Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Culver's brings back CurderBurger for National Cheese Curd Day

Just in time for National Cheese Curd Day, the CurderBurger will be brought back to the Culver's menu from Oct. 12-31!
For one day only, Culver's released its most inspiring and amazing creation, the curderburger. It's a single deluxe ButterBurger with a single giant curd on top of it.
CurderBurger
Posted at 9:07 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 10:50:22-04

MILWAUKEE — It's back! Culver's revealed the CurderBurger will be returning to the Culver's menu!

The CurderBurger will be returning for a limited time in response to a one-day debut frenzy last year. You'll find the CurderBurger on the menu only from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Monday, Oct. 31.

The CurderBurger is essentially a standard Deluxe ButterBurger; however, it contains a single giant cheese curd right on top of the patty.

The CurderBurger was originally just an April Fools joke on social media and was never intended to actually be a real menu item. However, after hundreds of people signed an online petition, Culver's decided to make the burger a reality.

The release of the CurderBurger will also fall over National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer: TMJ4's commitment to reducing reckless driving