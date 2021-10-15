Curderburger from Culver's becomes instant hit, sells out fast

SHOREWOOD — The big day has finally come. For one day only, Culver's released its most inspiring and amazing creation Friday, the curderburger. It's a single deluxe ButterBurger with a single giant cheese curd on top of it. It's such a simple idea - put cheese curds on a burger, but it had people at the Culver's in Shorewood going nuts.

The first person got in line at 8 am. John Revord was determined to be the very first to try a curderburger. Eventually, he realized he didn't need to be there so early since he was the only one. He left for coffee and came back around 9 a.m. After he sunk his teeth into the crispy burger, he knew he made the right choice.

James Groh The curderburger is a single deluxe Butterburger with a giant cheese curd on it. The burger is only available 10/15.

"It was worth it," he said about getting their so early.

He ended up giving the burger a 10 out of 10 score.

Revord wasn't the only one who was part of the Curderburger craze. In fact, the idea of this burger was so popular that Culver's all across Wisconsin sold out before noon including the one in Shorewood. Each store only had a limited supply.

Jane and Bill Crise are Culver's super fans. They have been to every Culver's in Wisconsin except one. To get their hands on this burger, they knew they would have to arrive early.

James Groh Super fans, Jane and Bill Crise, cheers their curderburgers before eating.

“This is an amazing product. More amazing than anything Culver’s has ever came up with," Jane Crise said.

It all started out with an April Fool's joke Culver’s made about a cheese curd burger. They didn’t anticipate the joke would become something so much more. So will we see more of the Cuderburger in the future? That remains unclear.

“Once they’re gone, they’re gone. And we won’t have them back for probably never. We’re not really sure at this point. So it’s all up to whether or not it’s a successful hit for everybody," general manager of the Shorewood Culver's, Brianna Sundeen, said.

James Groh The Curderburger is a single deluxe ButterBurger from Culver's with a giant cheese curd on top of it.

I asked a lot of people to rate the burger 1 out of 10. No one gave it below an 8. For the sake of all the people who didn't get to try one, I hope that Culver's brings these phenomenal burgers back, so they can experience this wonderful creation.

