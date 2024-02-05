Crowds admire ice sculptures in Lake Geneva amid unseasonably warm temperatures

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Unseasonably warm temperatures didn't stop thousands of people from gathering at Lake Geneva's Winterfest for a glimpse of the famous ice sculptures. Visitors told TMJ4 News they're glad they made the trip to check out the event before mother nature takes matters into her own hands and melts it all.

With the sun beaming down on the crowded festival, families enjoyed various activities and the chance to check out the only national snow sculpting championship in the United States.

"My kids usually experience the boating and jet skiing and stuff on the lake, but to be able to experience something like this is a very unique experience," said Tony Maggio who was visiting from Chicago, Illinois.

15 state-champion teams faced off. Their work impressed visitors from all over the place.

"I can barely make a snowman these days with my kids," said Maggio. "But, to sculpt these intricate designs in snow, it would take some time. Very talented artists with some meticulous skills and a great imagination."

Attendees said the weather was beautiful.

"There's still ice, so that's good," said Marge Ostrom, visiting from Crystal Lake, Illinois. "And, there's still people walking on the ice , so that's good too. I'm enjoying the sun."

While some enjoyed the sun, it was clear that the sun wasn't the best companion to the ice.

"I think it's pretty amazing that these things are here," said Maggio. "They haven't melted yet. I think it's great to have the best of both worlds. Utilize the lake, come see it and then you walk a few places and see some cool ice sculptures."

Team North Dakota won 1st Place in the People's Choice Awards in the Lake Geneva Winterfest. Team Wisconsin #4 won 2nd Place and Team Wisconsin #1 won 1st place.

