Missing 23-year-old mom Emily Rogers found dead in St. Francis, multiple suspects in custody

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. — Emily Rogers, the 23-year-old woman last seen on April 26 on West Becher Street in Milwaukee, was found dead in St. Francis Thursday afternoon, according to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).

Multiple suspects are in custody related to the investigation, which remains open and ongoing, police say.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says an autopsy will be performed Friday.

Milwaukee police said in a statement Tuesday that there was reasonable suspicion to believe her disappearance was not voluntary and she could be the victim of foul play.

On Wednesday, TMJ4 learned Rogers recently started working at Saz’s catering. Management says she's been with them for about a month and half.

Rogers' mother Amy said her daughter moved to Milwaukee nearly seven months ago to work things out with her daughter's father. Rogers was a mother to a 15 month old baby, Katie.

Amy says through social media pinging, police found Katie and her father at his mother's home. He was taken into custody Sunday night. Police records show he was arrested for a parole violation.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding Rogers to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

