Emily Rogers now deemed critically missing, could be victim of foul play: MPD

MILWAUKEE — Emily Rogers, the 23-year-old woman last seen on April 26 on West Becher Street in Milwaukee, is now deemed critically missing, police said.

Milwaukee police said in a statement Tuesday that there is reasonable suspicion to believe her disappearance was not voluntary and she could be the victim of foul play.

Police said they are actively following up on all leads and ask that anyone with any information regarding Rodgers contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Rogers was last seen in the 2500 block of West Becher Street on April 26 around 4:30 p.m. She is described as 5'05", 180lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, medium length straight hair, ears pierced (no earrings), unknown tattoo on lower leg, last seen wearing t-shirt, skinny jeans, black and gold Timberland boots (size 8 or 9), according to police.

TMJ4 This is the home where she was last seen on Monday.

A large park on busy 35th and Burnham was taped off for hours Monday as police combed through the park and nearby neighborhoods looking for Rodgers.

Rodgers' mother drove 15 hours from Texas to Milwaukee overnight and is hoping for the best.

"It's hard," Amy Rodgers says. "It's still very hard. It was a long drive. It was a long, quiet drive."

Amy says her daughter called her every day before she went missing. She also said Rodgers is a mother to a 15 month old baby, Katie.

"Emily would never, ever leave Katie, ever," Amy said.

Amy says through social media pinging, police found Katie and her father at his mother's home. He was taken into custody Sunday night. Police records show he was arrested for a parole violation.

"I'm not leaving this state without my daughter and my granddaughter," Amy said. "You can bank on that. I'm not leaving without them."

Along with the family, locals also canvassed the area and found some success overnight. One person found Rodgers' phone.

"We were just walking past, knocking on doors, looking through bushes, and we looked (and) her phone was right there," Dashod Crutchfield said.

As police continue their criminal investigation, a desperate mother hopes to find closure with her daughter safe soon after five long days.

"We just want our daughter to come home," Amy said. "If you think you might know where she is, or have any idea where she is, please let the police department know. Let somebody know. I just, I want my daughter."

