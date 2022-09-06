Crews respond to truck fire, garage fire near 19th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE — Crews responded to a truck fire near 19th and Vienna in Milwaukee Tuesday morning, and officials said they are not sure if it's related to a garage fire just blocks away.

Fire crews told TMJ4 News on scene that they responded to a truck on fire near that intersection. They also learned of a fire at a residential garage near 17th and Vienna.

Officials did not report any injuries early Tuesday morning. They did not offer any other information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

