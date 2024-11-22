Crews investigate multi-vehicle train crash in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Crews are investigating a multi-vehicle train crash in Oconomowoc, according to the Western Lakes Fire Department.

Two cars were involved in the crash with the train, the fire department says. We don't yet know how serious the injuries are.

Residents and travelers are being asked to avoid the area of Main St. and Second St./Summit Ave.

TMJ4 is working to learn more and will update this story as we gather additional information.

