Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC, Wisc. — A bicyclist was struck by an Amtrak train in Oconomowoc on Tuesday.

According to Amtrak, a westbound Borealis train, number 1333, struck a trespasser around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Silver Lake Road crossing in Oconomowoc while the gates were down.

According to radio traffic from the train, the person went around the closed gates and was hit by the train, which was moving at 79 miles per hour at the time.

There’s no word from local law enforcement on the condition of the person hit. Amtrak expects the train will be delayed about an hour as a new crew is coming in to take over.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error