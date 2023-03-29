Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battle large house fire near 33rd and Fairmont

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene who are seeing flames and thick smoke coming from the home.
The Milwaukee Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire near 33rd and Fairmont. It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.
firefairmount.JPG
33rdandfairmount.JPG
Posted at 5:30 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 06:39:25-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire near 33rd and Fairmont.

The initial call for the fire came in around 4:30 a.m. It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

IMG_0948.jpg
A large house fire near 33rd and Fairmount.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene who are seeing flames and thick smoke coming from the home.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News