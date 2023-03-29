Crews battle large house fire near 33rd and Fairmont

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is on the scene of a large house fire near 33rd and Fairmont.

The initial call for the fire came in around 4:30 a.m. It's unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

TMJ4 A large house fire near 33rd and Fairmount.

TMJ4 News has a crew on the scene who are seeing flames and thick smoke coming from the home.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

