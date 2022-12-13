Fiery Wauwatosa crash turns fatal, officials say

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Mayfair Road between Potter and Blue Mound is closed in Wauwatosa Tuesday afternoon due to a crash, police said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tells TMJ4 News they are responding to the crash, meaning a person was reported deceased.

According to Wauwatosa's Twitter account, alternate routes include I-41, Glenview Road, and Moorland Road.

The crash happened at Mayfair and Wisconsin. Photos shared with TMJ4 News convey how bad the scene was:

Scene of the crash

WisDOT video shows a plume of smoke in the air and several wrecked vehicles. A large number of first responders are in that area.

It appears the crash involved a public works vehicle and two other vehicles. Authorities have not confirmed any injuries or deaths in the crash.

TMJ4 The scene of the crash in Wauwatosa.

