Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fiery Wauwatosa crash turns fatal, officials say

WisDOT video shows a plume of smoke in the air and several wrecked vehicles.
Crash shuts down Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa
Poster image (9).jpg
Posted at 12:28 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 14:53:07-05

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Mayfair Road between Potter and Blue Mound is closed in Wauwatosa Tuesday afternoon due to a crash, police said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tells TMJ4 News they are responding to the crash, meaning a person was reported deceased.

According to Wauwatosa's Twitter account, alternate routes include I-41, Glenview Road, and Moorland Road.

The crash happened at Mayfair and Wisconsin. Photos shared with TMJ4 News convey how bad the scene was:

thumbnail_IMG_3072 (1).jpg
thumbnail_IMG_3071.jpg
Scene of the crash
thumbnail_IMG_3073.jpg

WisDOT video shows a plume of smoke in the air and several wrecked vehicles. A large number of first responders are in that area.

It appears the crash involved a public works vehicle and two other vehicles. Authorities have not confirmed any injuries or deaths in the crash.

Poster image (9).jpg
The scene of the crash in Wauwatosa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive