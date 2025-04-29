Crash destroys property, sparks safety concerns for longtime Milwaukee neighborhood resident

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old woman was arrested after Milwaukee police say she intentionally crashed her car into another vehicle, causing the other driver to veer off the road and collide with a fence.

The crash happened at 5 a.m. Tuesday near 60th Street and Townsend, leaving significant damage to a local resident's property.

Mary Kelsey, who lives at the damaged home, said she found debris scattered across her front lawn, including car parts and an uprooted fire hydrant that was thrown about 60 feet from its original location.

"A fire hydrant out of the ground from a speeding vehicle ended up at least 60 feet away? That alone, if it had hit someone, could have caused death actually," Kelsey said.

Kelsey told TMJ4 this isn't the first time a vehicle has ended up on her property or her neighbors' homes.

"Eventually someone is going to get seriously hurt," Kelsey said. "It's just scary. Now I don't really want to be in the yard this summer."

A resident of the neighborhood for more than 15 years, Kelsey claims she has repeatedly brought safety and traffic concerns to city officials without seeing meaningful action.

"Nothing has ever been done on this street other than putting up the 30 miles an hour sign — and they didn't enforce that as you can see," Kelsey said.

She reached out to TMJ4 hoping to draw attention to her safety concerns and push for more traffic calming measures on what she describes as a dangerous stretch of road.

"I have been calling, I have been begging to do something about the traffic," Kelsey said.

The 21-year-old driver who caused the crash has been arrested, and charges are being referred to the district attorney.

Kelsey emphasized the potential danger of the situation, noting, "If somebody had been in that yard, they couldn't have avoided being hit."

