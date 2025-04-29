MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash near 60th Street and Townsend Avenue.
When TMJ4’s crew arrived at the scene just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, they found two damaged vehicles—one in a yard and the other on the wrong side of the road.
It’s unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt.
TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee police for more information and will update this story as it becomes available.
Watch video from the crash investigation below:
Crash investigation near 60th and Townsend in Milwaukee
