Court hands 'Making a Murderer' subject Avery latest defeat

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by Steven Avery to review his conviction for killing a young photographer in 2005, a case that became the focus of a popular Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

Avery has been fighting unsuccessfully for years to have his conviction overturned. His latest appeal asked the court to review several issues, including ineffective counsel.

The court on Wednesday denied Avery’s petition for review without commenting.

Avery is serving life in prison for killing 25-year-old Theresa Halbach on his family’s property on Halloween 2005. Halbach had gone to the Avery family salvage yard to photograph a vehicle that Avery planned to sell. His nephew, Brendan Dassey, was also convicted in the case.

