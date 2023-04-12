Courage MKE apartments broken into, property stolen

MILWAUKEE — Courage MKE, an organization focused on helping homeless LGBTQ+ youth in Milwaukee, announced its new apartments were broken into this week.

The organization posted on Facebook saying copper, furnaces, and donations the organization had collected were all stolen. The value of those items, according to Courage MKE, is estimated to be between $50,000 and $100,000.

"What we know is that this family is strong and though today is hard tomorrow is still bright and we continue to build," Courage MKE wrote in its Facebook post.

Courage MKE's post has dozens of comments from people asking how to help, and where they can donate to replace what was stolen.

Dan Terrio, Board President of Courage MKE, responded to some of the comments saying the situation is very active. He said the organization is working with its insurance company and the police department to assess damage and costs.

For the time being, Terrio posted on Facebook saying people could donate on their giving site here.

By: Mary Jo Ola

New property offers supported independent living for LGBTQ+ young adults

A Milwaukee non-profit will soon have a new way to help LGBTQ+ young adults in their journey to live independently.

In 2019, Courage MKE opened a group home for displaced youth under the age of 17. Executive Director Brad Schlaikowski said it was through that experience that they learned how much of a need there was for young adults who are homeless or aging out of the social welfare system.

"If they don't have family or if they have nowhere to go, they end up a lot of times on the streets," Schlaikowski said.

Courage MKE's newest property, located near Walker's Point, can house up to 7 LGBTQ+ young adults between the ages of 18-24 in a dorm-like setting. The team will spend this year transforming the space into the C2 Apartments.

"This will open at the end of 2023. The previous owners did an amazing renovation to it, but we just need to make a few tweaks to make it exactly what we want," Schlaikowski said.

In addition to private rooms, the building will have shared spaces where people can hang out or cook together if they want. The idea is to encourage a sense of community and support.

This space will be the first of its kind. Courage MKE is working with the Ali Forney Center which serves homeless LGBTQ+ youth in New York City.

"This will give the kids the opportunity to start. Their young adult lives with other people that they can always count on for hopefully the rest of their lives," Schlaikowski explained.

Residents in school will not have to pay to stay at the site. The ones who are working will have a percentage of their paycheck go toward funding a security deposit for them to use when they are ready to move on.

"I'm feeling a lot of excitement, is probably the biggest one, but gratitude is probably the ultimate feeling right now. We would not be here without the amount of support without our donors and Courage family," Schlaikowski said. "This will be another house that love built."

