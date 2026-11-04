Elmbrook voters approve $100 million school referendum

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Voters in the Elmbrook School District have approved a $100 million referendum that will fund improvements at four of the district’s oldest schools. For some Brookfield voters, the referendum was a major reason they headed to the polls.

TMJ4 Voters line up to cast a ballot in Brookfield.

“The school referendum is important because we live in this community and we believe in our school district, our teachers, our administration,” Brookfield voter Dino Antonopoulos said.

TMJ4 Brookfield voter Dino Antonopoulos and his daughter after casting a ballot.

Nicole Wagner, another Brookfield voter and parent, said her family’s experience with the district influenced her support.

“My three kids have all come through the Elmbrook School District and we love it and we are just really supportive of having a strong school district,” Wagner said.

What the referendum will fund

The district plans to use the money to improve four of its oldest schools: Pilgrim Park Middle School, Wisconsin Hills Middle School, Tonawanda Elementary School and Swanson Elementary School.

The buildings were constructed between 1958 and 1969.

District leaders say the projects are intended to address space needs and update the aging buildings.

With the referendum passing, the owner of a home valued at $600,000 would pay approximately $66 more per year in taxes.

Antonopoulos said investing in the schools is important not only for students, but for the community as a whole.

“We believe in our school district. It is why we moved to our community,” Antonopoulos said. “We think that having our schools renovated and updated is important to our community and our kids.”

The vote marks the first time since 2008 that the Elmbrook School District has gone to voters with a referendum.

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