WEST BEND, Wis. — People in West Bend are still reeling from a shooting inside a home on East Washington Street that left four people dead and sent a girl to the hospital with injuries.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at approximately 11:47 a.m., West Bend 911 Dispatch received a call reporting multiple deceased individuals inside a residence in the 100 block of East Washington Street in the City of West Bend, according to the West Bend Police Department. Responding officers located four deceased individuals inside the residence: An adult woman, a boy, a girl, and an adult man. Another girl who was inside the residence was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. A deceased dog was also located inside the residence.

Watch the latest on this story from TMJ4 reporter Marcus Aarsvold in the video below:

West Bend police identify man among 4 found dead in home as community rallies to support survivors

Police said a firearm believed to be involved in the incident was recovered inside the residence, and there is no known indication of an ongoing threat to the community.

The deceased adult male involved in the incident has been identified as 54-year-old David Slawnikowski, police said. Out of respect for the victims, their loved ones and for the protection of the surviving victim, and consistent with the constitutional privacy protections established under Marsy's Law, police said the identities of the victims will not be released.

Marcus Aarsvold Anny Mayer and Kayla Connell are friends with the victims from Saturday's shooting inside a West Bend home

Friends of the victims' family spoke with TMJ4 News about how they are trying to help the family during this difficult time.

"Everybody is still in shock," Anny Mayer said. "It still doesn't feel real to everybody."

She and Kayla Connell said they are focused on supporting the survivor and other family members.

"They need all of the love and support right now," Kayla Connell said.

Connell and Mayer are hosting a fundraiser to help the family. On Monday, they were putting up posters about a silent auction and raffle they are hosting inside the Washington County Fairground building on Nov. 29.

Anny Mayer and Kayla Connell

West Bend police identify man among 4 found dead in home as community rallies to support survivors

The posters are going up in bars in West Bend and Barton, where Connell said one of the victims played in dart leagues religiously. She and Mayer want people to focus on helping surviving family members rather than spreading misinformation online.

"Stay off of commenting ridiculous things on any news media-related thing that they find," Connell said. "We're not releasing any names right now. Just let the family grieve."

The two are accepting gift basket donations at Pleasant Valley Pub leading up to the fundraiser any time from 2 p.m. to close.

"When something like this happens, the family, the community and everybody just needs love and support," Connell said. "We will get through it all—together."

Police said this remains an active investigation as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details will be released at this time. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Contact Friends Inc at 262-334-5598.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend community to host fundraiser for victims in shooting at fairgrounds on Nov. 29th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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