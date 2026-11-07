West Bend police ask pedestrians to avoid area near North and East Washington streets due to an ‘incident’

WEST BEND, Wis. — West Bend police are asking pedestrians to avoid the area near North and East Washington streets due to an “incident.”

Police did not disclose the nature of the incident but said there is no danger to the community at this time and are asking pedestrians to avoid the area. Washington Street remains open to vehicular traffic.

Police said additional information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

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