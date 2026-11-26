NEW YORK CITY, NY — Three cheerleaders from Slinger High School are preparing to make history after the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed from Thursday to Saturday morning due to extreme winds on the East Coast.

Alexis Landon, Haylee Landon and Abby Koller spent the week training in New York City and were ready for Thursday's big show before learning of the postponement.

"I was in shock," Abby said. "I was just scared that all the work that we put in this whole week, the 20 hours of practice and performing countless times would all go to waste."

TMJ4 News caught up with the athletes over Zoom right after they found out the big show is now set for Saturday morning.

"It's still the Thanksgiving Day parade!" Haylee said.

Abby Koller Alexis, Haylee Landon and Abby Koller are three Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade cheerleaders from Slinger

"We're still crossing our fingers that everything goes well now!" Alexis said. "It's just more of a Christmasy Thanksgiving Day parade."

It's the 100th anniversary of the parade, and the only other time it was canceled was during World War II.

"We're making history!" Abby said. "We've got to make it memorable!"

Edward Landon, Melissa Landon and Krista and Dave Koller traveled with their daughters, taking them to the Statue of Liberty, Broadway and Times Square in between practices.

"Initially it was just shock!" Edward said. "I was not expecting that today!"

"Our hearts just sunk! Krista said. "It was like, oh boy! Now what do we do?"

The parents were able to change their flights easily to extend their stay, but they're still waiting to hear if they'll need to book a new hotel room—a potential challenge during one of the busiest holiday weekends in New York City.

"Everyone's been feeling the same way," Abby said. "We're all scrambling to figure out flights and hotels."

Despite the delay, the girls are ready for their performance on Saturday—putting in 20 hours of practice.

"Even through all of these troubles we're still here," Abby said. "Staying strong and holding through!"

The100th annual parade will be live on TMJ4 on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. NBC will re-run the 2025 parade Thursday morning.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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