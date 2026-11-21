SLINGER, Wis. — Two Slinger High School cheerleaders who are used to performing for crowds at home will soon be cheering in front of the entire country at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Slinger senior cheerleaders Abby Koller and Haylee Landon sent in an audition tape to Spirit of America Productions and were selected to be two of 1,000 cheerleaders and dancers from across the U.S. in the 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

David Koller Abby Koller is a cheerleader at Slinger High School

Koller said cheerleading taught her what it means to work for something bigger than herself.

"I've always said I'm going to do everything for my team and not myself," she said. "They're the girls I love and I want to do everything for them."

For Landon, the team's bond is something she'll take with her beyond high school.

"The friendships last past cheer," she said. "They last past high school and these are your friends for life."

Marcus Aarsvol Haylee Landon is a cheerleader at Slinger High School

The athletes' parents will go with them to the Big Apple, where they'll spend the holiday week practicing and seeing all the sights the city has to offer.

"I'm incredibly proud of both girls," Abby's father David Koller said. "Cheerleaders put in so much time and effort. They put in normally four nights a week of tumbling practice and then the games."

Marcus Aarsvold David Koller is Abby's dad who will go with the girls and the rest of their families to NYC for their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

David calls himself a cheer dad who's incredibly excited for his daughter and her friends to make it to one of the biggest stages in the country at Macy's Herald Square.

The girls hope their participation in the parade pushes others to follow their dreams.

"No matter where you're from, even a small town like Slinger," Abby said. "You can still have opportunities to be somewhere in a place like New York or make it big!"

People can watch the girls' performance at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday on NBC.

David Koller Two Slinger High School cheerleaders selected to perform in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade



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