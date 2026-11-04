WEST BEND, Wis. — Conservative candidate Bernie Newman has won the race for Washington County's 58th Assembly District seat, defeating Democratic candidate Dennis Degenhardt in the midterm election.

According to the county's unofficial results, Newman won with 19,701 votes against Degenhardt's 9,673 votes.

The seat remains conservative following the retirement of Republican Rick Gundrum, who held the role for 8 years.

I spoke with voters outside the Washington County Courthouse in West Bend, where the clerk was collecting election results sent in from polling places throughout the county. Voters said they hope Newman does what's best for people living in the county, and they want other winners to prioritize Wisconsin.

Marcus Aarsvold Carissa Gray is a Washington County voter

"I'm excited and hopefully we get the candidate we want," Carissa Gray said. "Whoever we get, whether it's the person I voted for or not, do our state proud, do what you promised and you've got my support!"

The 58th District representative will represent 8 Washington County municipalities in Madison.

Marcus Aarsvold Conservative Bernie Newman wins Washington County's 58th Assembly District seat in midterms

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