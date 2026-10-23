HARTFORD, Wis. — Angie Hall, a beloved Hartford community member who served as a teacher, coach and EMT for Hartford Fire and Rescue, has died following her battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

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Beloved Hartford teacher, coach and EMT Angie Hall dies after battle with ALS

Hall died early Thursday morning in the arms of her loved ones. Her family said they were all together when she passed.

Marcus Aarsvold Beloved Hartford teacher, coach and EMT Angie Hall dies after battle with ALS

On Tuesday, Hall, her husband Mike and best friend Kristen Helms spoke with TMJ4 News, sharing that she was in the final stages of her fight against ALS.

Hartford Fire and Rescue Chief Tony Burgard said he is proud of Hall for fighting as long as she did and for inspiring the "We Get To" movement, a push for people to appreciate everyday moments.

"While it might not be something that we all enjoy, we should really take a step back and think not everyone has this opportunity and we should enjoy that we get to do these things," he said. "So, if we can just get that mindset to last through other people, we could really make some positive changes."

Marcus Aarsvold Kristen Helms is Angie Hall's best friend

Details about a celebration of life for Hall have not been announced yet.

The community created an online fundraiser, selling T-shirts that say "We Get To." The fundraiser runs through Oct. 27

Marcus Aarsvold Angie Hall was a Hartford Union High School teacher who retired early due to health battle against ALS

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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