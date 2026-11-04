RACINE — Racine County voters selected Don Vandervest as their new sheriff, choosing the first new leader for the office in 16 years.

Vandervest, a Democrat, gave an acceptance speech Tuesday night as unofficial results from the county clerk showed him leading by several thousand votes over Republican opponent Cary Madrigal.

Watch this video to hear from Don Vandervest:

Racine County voters select democrat Don Vandervest as new county sheriff

"The sheriff's badge represents more than authority. It represents trust. And tonight, we are bringing that trust back to Racine County Sheriff's Office," Vandervest said to his supporters Tuesday.

Racine voters told TMJ4's Racine County reporter Lauren Sklba while the polls were open that they wanted to see more accountability and transparency from law enforcement leadership. Vandervest addressed those concerns Tuesday night.

"My department and I will lead by example, operate with transparency, focus on public safety, and remain accountable to everyone we serve," Vandervest said.

The new sheriff will take over for longtime Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Jan. 1 and begin a two-year term.

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