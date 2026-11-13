PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Neighbors living near a $15 billion data center complex in Port Washington say months of unpredictable road closures tied to its construction have left them confused and concerned that no city rules exist to govern the shutdowns or protect them.

Lake Drive, between County Highway KW and County Highway LL, has been closed for months to support construction for the Vantage data center. For residents who used the road regularly, the closures have brought ongoing uncertainty — and the city is now drafting a policy to address it.

Watch TMJ4 News reporter Alex Gaul's story in the video below:

Neighbors support proposed Port Washington policy governing road closures

Heidi Janous lives in the Town of Port Washington, just east of the complex and the road closure. She used to use Lake Drive often to get around and to reach the Ozaukee Interurban Trail, and she enjoys walking near Lake Michigan with her dog, Rupert.

"We never know whether it's open or not. They don't have a schedule that we can abide by or be privy to," Janous said. "There should be some kind of policy that we can all try to live with because it's all new to us now."

Janous said the closures have persisted throughout the summer, and the confusion has at times turned to dismay.

"And he said get on your bike and get out of here. I was standing and talking to one of the other security people," Janous said.

The data center has forced the city to draw up a litany of contracts, new zoning designations and new ordinances. But neighbors have been surprised to learn there are no city rules to govern these situations and protect them.

The city's Board of Public Works workshopped a draft policy this week, one many of the members hope eventually becomes an ordinance. If ultimately approved at future meetings, developers would have to apply 10 days beforehand, pay a nominal application and closure fee, and notify neighbors and businesses of planned closures.

"I guess I understand some of the frustration," City Engineer Roger Strohm said at the Nov. 10 Board of Public Works meeting. "This is intended to be all-encompassing when we have construction projects."

While this specific issue is relatively minor, neighbors say the last two years have been full of confusing situations, noise, traffic and environmental complaints.

"We are voiceless, and we are the ones who are really being affected," Janous said.

Janous and her neighbors hope the city, and viewers, will listen to their concerns.

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