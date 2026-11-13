CEDARBURG, Wis. — Neighbors in Cedarburg will have the ultimate say in whether the city's Woolen Mills Dam will be repaired or removed.

At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Cedarburg Common Council unanimously approved sending the decision to a referendum, after hearing presentations on both potential solutions. The total cost for each of the two options is similar, at about $2 million.

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Neighbors react after Cedarburg Common Council sends dam decision to a vote

City administrator Mikko Hilvo tells TMJ4 they are trying to be proactive with their decision. Although there is no imminent threat of failure, doing nothing is no longer an option.

Both options here, repairing and removing, represent more permanent fixes than have been approved in the past few decades. Neighbors say the question of whether the dam is worth keeping around or not comes around every 10 years or so.

David Bartsch operates the storefront Alpine Gift Haus inside the Shops at Cedar Creek Settlement. He says the dam should stay.

"(It's a) good view. I think it's a big tourist draw," Bartsch said. "They take pictures all the time down there ... They've been trying for years to get (the dam) out of there, and I don't know why."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News David Bartsch

Others see both sides. Former Cedarburg City Administrator Clint Gridley says he is happy the decision will ultimately rest with voters.

"To ask eight councilmembers to make this really important decision is difficult," Gridley said. "Sixty percent, in my view, (I'd like) to keep the dam, because of the history, but there's a good natural argument that's that forty percent."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Clint Gridley

Earlier this year, the city approved a feasibility study for dam removal, wanting to understand what all of their options would cost. A similar effort was tabled last year.

The argument for removal is that the creek will be healthier in its natural, shallower state. It would also mark the end of recurring and costly maintenance.

Keeping the dam preserves the current depth of the waterway and its millpond for neighbors. Neighbors argue the 1930s-built dam is part of the city's charm and history.

The dam debate has also been playing out across Ozaukee County, including in neighboring Grafton. Back in 2010, residents there voted to preserve their Bridge Street Dam.

Earlier this year, the hydraulic arm on the same dam broke, severely reducing the Milwaukee River's width upriver, and spurring a spirited debate about the dam's future.

Ultimately, the effort there to save Grafton's dam was successful. However, the actual repairs to the hydraulic arm have since been pushed back to the spring, according to Village Administrator Tim Wellnitz.

The vote on Cedarburg's dam will likely take place next April, although the details have not yet been finalized.



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