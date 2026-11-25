CEDARBURG, Wis. — Ozaukee County could soon buy Cedarburg's Fireman's Park in a deal that would reshape the future of the County fairgrounds.

The Cedarburg Fire Department's fundraising arm "Cedarburg Fireman's Park Inc." is offering the 16.18 acres of land to the county for about $2 million — a price it says is below market value. Commissioners discussed the proposal at a November board meeting.

The county holds a right of first refusal, and the County Board could approve a purchase as soon as its December 2 board meeting.

Both the County Fair and Maxwell Street Days take place in adjoining parcels of land in the north side of Cedarburg. Fireman's Park is the southernmost of the two parcels and is also home to an old grandstand, a remnant of the area's stock car racing days.

Taking down and rebuilding the grandstand would cost an additional $3 million, per county estimates.

Some neighbors say they support the county stepping in to protect the land from development.

"The grandstand needs to be either taken down and redone or refurbished because I don't want development in there," Jane Kircher-Crass said. "The county should be able to buy that land."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jane Kircher-Crass

The potential purchase fits into a larger trend as Cedarburg grows. In 2024, Cedarburg transitioned away from volunteer firefighting. Calls are increasing, equipment is aging and budget needs are rising. TMJ4 reported in March that the city might help with funding trucks in the future.

Don Halter, a retired teacher, has been going to both events for close to 50 years and remembers the site's earlier days.

"We'd sit on our front porch and watch all the cars pull into the pit area here," Halter said. "We just trust Cedarburg. We trust the fire department. I think the decision they make will be a good one."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Don Halter

Where the deal would leave Maxwell Street Days — the fire department's old primary fundraiser — is yet to be determined.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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