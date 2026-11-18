WEST ALLIS — A grieving family says they were stunned to learn that prosecutors and police believe their son-in-law murdered their daughter, who died two years ago in what they long thought was a tragic accident.

"Just utter shock," Debby Clarenbach said of the moment she learned of the felony charge. “My body has just completely shut down like it did when we learned she died," she said.

Benjamin Carpenter, 45, made his first court appearance on a first-degree intentional homicide charge on Wednesday. Court records show he is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Milwaukee County Intake Court Benjamin Carpenter during his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The parents of the West Allis woman who died two years ago — Debby and Michael Clarenbach — say their daughter's death never made sense to them.

"What always bothered me was a marathon runner, didn't smoke — was the epitome of health. How could that happen? And people even said to us, 'A 40-year-old dies of pneumonia?'" Debby said.

For two years, they never suspected foul play — especially not from their son-in-law, a man they trusted and loved.

"They were married 17 years. We had no inkling," Debby said.

Provided by Debby Clarenbach Erica and Benjamin Carpenter

That changed when West Allis police came knocking on their door, saying Erica's death was no accident.

"They did their job. They uncovered every stone," Debby said.

Police responded to a 911 call at a home along the Candy Cane Lane route in October 2024. Court records show officers found a woman unconscious at the bottom of her basement stairs. She died hours later at the hospital.

Prosecutors say Benjamin told first responders that Erica was sick, fell, and hit her head after going out to the casino. Two years later, court documents show the West Allis police investigation found that Benjamin planned his wife's death a month before she died — something Erica's family says they didn't learn from police until the day he was charged.

The criminal complaint states that an autopsy found blunt force injuries to Erica's head and neck. Court documents show the medical examiner's office noted that Erica's death is "highly suspicious and concerning for a death resulting from asphyxia."

The complaint says that on the day Erica collapsed, Benjamin searched online for "can I crush pills and take them in water." A toxicology report says hydrocodone was found in Erica's system.

Separately, the complaint says police investigators determined Benjamin was having an affair and collected more than $200,000 from one of Erica's life insurance policies days after she died.

"The affair, to me, that was the most deceitful that a human being can be towards another human being,” Debby said.

Provided to TMJ4 by Debby Clarenbach Erica Carpenter - West Allis

As Debby and Michael grieve their daughter's loss all over again, they're asking everyone to keep Erica's two sons in their hearts.

"If I would say anything to the public, if you want to help us, then pray for the sons," Debby said.

Now that Carpenter is in custody, they want the truth to be told and justice to be served.

"If he needs to go to prison, then that's what needs to be done. He took a life," Debby said.

If convicted, Carpenter faces life in prison. His attorney declined to comment about the homicide charge.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip