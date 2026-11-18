WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a West Allis man in connection with the death of his wife in October 2024, alleging that he planned and caused her death, which he claims happened after he slipped while carrying her up the basement stairs.

Benjamin Carpenter is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to a criminal complaint filed on Nov. 17.

West Allis police say an investigation into the incident, which began with a request for a welfare check on Oct. 13, 2024, has found probable cause that Benjamin planned and caused the death of his wife, Erica Carpenter.

Officers were dispatched to their home near South 95th and West Dakota streets around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, investigators say Benjamin told officers that his wife had collapsed in the basement while they were doing laundry together, causing Erica to hit her head “mildly hard.” He then claimed that as he carried her up the stairs, he slipped, causing them both to fall down the stairs.

According to the complaint, Benjamin alleged that the fall caused his wife to hit her head against the cinder block wall at the bottom of the basement stairs; she was taken to the hospital but would later die from her injuries.

Now, over two years later, prosecutors allege Benjamin planned and caused Erica’s death.

He was arrested on Nov. 17.

Any individuals with information related to the death of Erica A. Carpenter are asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.

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