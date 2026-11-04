Sequanna Taylor wins reelection to Wisconsin's 11th Assembly District

MILWAUKEE — Democratic state Rep. Sequanna Taylor has won reelection to Wisconsin's 11th Assembly District, defeating Republican challenger Shandowlyon Reaves and securing another two-year term representing communities on Milwaukee's North Side.

Taylor, who was first elected to the State Assembly in 2024, campaigned on affordable housing, education funding and strengthening support for working families.

Sequanna Taylor Sequanna Taylor

For some voters casting ballots Tuesday, the decision came down to Taylor's longstanding connection to the community.

"Sequanna has always been deeply rooted in the community," voter Jessica Butler said. "Before she became a state rep, she was county board supervisor. She shows up."

tmj4 Jessica Butler & Children

Before serving in the Legislature, Taylor represented Milwaukee residents on the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors.

Her experience as a parent also resonated with voters like Shanikia Spight.

"And she's a mom of four, so she would know more than anybody the parents' struggle, especially for our children," Spight said.

tmj4 Shanikia Spight

Education, housing affordability and economic opportunity were among the issues discussed during the District 11 campaign.

Taylor's reelection means she will continue representing the district in Madison, where lawmakers will face decisions affecting school funding, housing and other issues important to Milwaukee families.

For voters like Butler and Spight, the hope is that Taylor will continue bringing their community's concerns to the State Capitol.

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