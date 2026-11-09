Milwaukee man charged in police pursuit crash that killed teen

MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is facing multiple felony charges after prosecutors say he led police on a pursuit that reached 90 mph before crashing into a car driven by 18-year-old David Hunt, killing him.

Antwan Kevon White is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, fleeing an officer resulting in death, fleeing an officer resulting in great bodily harm and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

Watch previous coverage below:

“The world is going to miss out”: Family and friends remember innocent 18-year-old killed in crash during police chase

Innocent driver killed after being hit by car fleeing police in Milwaukee

According to a criminal complaint obtained by TMJ4 News, the pursuit began around 10:09 p.m. Nov. 1 after a Milwaukee police officer saw a white Nissan Altima disregard a stop sign near South 23rd and West Orchard streets.

The officer activated the squad car's lights and siren and caught up with the Nissan near South 19th and West Mitchell streets. Prosecutors say White accelerated and refused to stop.

The complaint alleges the pursuit continued for about 2.1 miles, reaching speeds of 90 mph while the Nissan disregarded more than eight stop signs or red lights.

The pursuit ended at South Layton Boulevard and West Greenfield Avenue, where prosecutors say White drove through a red light and crashed into an Acura driven by Hunt, who had a green light.

Hunt died at the scene.

A passenger in White's vehicle suffered serious injuries and underwent emergency surgery, according to the complaint.

Investigators say officers also recovered fentanyl, cocaine and $834 in cash.

According to the complaint, White admitted he was driving the Nissan. Investigators say White initially told police he did not notice officers trying to stop him but later said he fled because there were drugs inside the vehicle.

Hunt was a senior at the Milwaukee School of Languages and a youth leader with YES, the youth arm of Voces de la Frontera. Family and friends previously told TMJ4 News he was passionate about helping others and making a difference in his community.

White is being held on $300,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 13.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip