MILWAUKEE, Wis. (TMJ4) — A tree near 24th Place and Locust is now covered with pictures and memories of Henry Stanton, a 49-year-old father whose family says always put them first.

Stanton was shot and killed just before 1 a.m. Thanksgiving morning near 24th Place and Hadley.

Family remembers Milwaukee father killed Thanksgiving morning

Family remembers Milwaukee father killed Thanksgiving morning

Milwaukee police say an earlier argument led to the shooting. A 40-year-old suspect is in custody, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/two-killed-in-separate-shootings-in-milwaukee-hours-apart-police-investigating

A day later, Stanton’s family gathered near where he was killed and turned a tree into a memorial.

His daughter, Jaylynn Stanton, remembers a dad who was always there.

“He was a great dad,” she said. “I’m just grateful that I had a father that was always there.”

Latonya Bryant

Stanton was a father of seven and worked long overnight shifts at General Mills, according to his family.

But his family says there was a lot more to him than work. He was their mechanic, their cook and often the person keeping everyone laughing.

Latonya Bryant Henry Stanton

Thanksgiving came with its own tradition: Stanton made the dressing every year.

His sister Latonya Bryant said those are the moments the family will miss.

“The fun, the laughter, the jokes, how he danced, all that, how he talked to people, all that,” Bryant said.

Stanton's family also talked about the everyday moments that suddenly won't be there anymore. His sister Jeanette Taylor said she will miss knocking on his door, spending time with him and crossing paths with him as he came home from work.

Now, the family is focused on keeping his memory alive while searching for justice.

“Keep saying his name. Long live Henry. Long live my favorite uncle,” his niece Brianna Harper said.

For Stanton’s family, the tree they decorated near where he was killed is one place to do exactly that.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

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