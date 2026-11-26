MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred within hours of each other Wednesday night and early Thanksgiving morning.

The first shooting happened around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, in the 8800 block of North 95th Street.

Police said a 30-year-old victim suffered fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have identified a person of interest.

The second shooting happened around 12:57 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, in the 2800 block of North 24th Place.

Police believe an earlier argument led to the shooting. A 49-year-old victim suffered critical gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 40-year-old suspect is in police custody in connection with that shooting.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

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