MILWAUKEE, Wis. (TMJ4) — Family members have identified the 57-year-old man killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting near 22nd and Townsend as Lorenzo Jones Jr.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday on the 3400 block of North 22nd Street. Jones suffered critical gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/milwaukee-police-investigating-fatal-shooting-near-22nd-street-and-townsend

Police are still looking for the person or people responsible. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Jones' mom shared family pictures with TMJ4 and talked about the person her son was outside of what happened Thanksgiving night.

She said Jones was her youngest child and a father of six who loved children and tried to help the people around him.

She also described the difficult moments when she realized her son was the person first responders were trying to save.

Jones' mom said she saw emergency lights outside and watched first responders working on someone on the sidewalk. At first, she did not know it was her son.

She said a family member eventually went outside and came back with the news that it was Jones.

His mom told TMJ4 she does not know what led up to the shooting.

Milwaukee police have not identified a suspect, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

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