Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday evening on the city’s north side.

Police said a 57-year-old was shot died at the scene near North 22nd and Townsend. The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Thursday night.

See more information in the video below

Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting near 22nd Street and Townsend

Police are searching for an unknown suspect or suspects. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS

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