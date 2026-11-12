TWIN LAKES, Wis. — A former employee of two local collectibles stores is facing felony theft charges after police say he stole more than $50,000 from B.S. Collectibles and is under investigation for a separate instance at Goldenrod City Collectibles.

Allan Aguilar was arrested last week and criminally charged with felony theft. Twin Lakes police say the alleged theft from B.S. Collectibles occurred in 2024, when Aguilar stole more than $50,000.

B.S. Collectibles is now located in Silver Lake but was previously located in Twin Lakes.

Aguilar is also accused by the owner of Goldenrod City Collectibles of stealing more than $15,000 worth of Pokémon merchandise. Police are investigating this currently.

Twin Lakes collectibles employee charged with felony theft, police investigating second store case

The investigation comes months after Goldenrod City Collectibles was burglarized in August, with more than $300,000 worth of trading cards stolen. Aguilar previously worked at the store and was its manager at the time of the burglary.

Twin Lakes police say Aguilar is not connected to that specific burglary.

TMJ4's Meryl Hubbard had interviewed Aguilar the morning after the August burglary, when he was still the store manager. He was quoted at the time saying:

“For a shop like this to be hit, you know, where it's a place where it kind of bridges the gap between children and adults, it's super disheartening for sure," said Aguilar in August.

Check out previous report on burglary

Aguilar is now accused of stealing from two separate collectibles stores where he previously worked.

In a Facebook post, Goldenrod City Collectibles shared its reaction.

“This hits us deep in the heart. We had considered Allan a true family member and a best friend who was by us in our deepest times.”

Twin Lakes Police Sgt. Heather Giovannoni said the situation is especially difficult for the business.

“Goldenrod's gotten hit so many darn times that it's like I just feel so bad for them. They are trying to work hard to establish themselves in the community," said Sgt. Giovannoni.

Customer Bernadette Smith said she hopes the store and its owner can move forward.

"My heart breaks for him. It's it's heart wrenching because he's so nice. He's very generous, especially with veterans, and he just wanted to bring something fun here," said Smith.

Police also provided an update on the August burglary investigation. Two of the five suspects are now in custody in connection with the burglary at Goldenrod City Collectibles. All five suspects are from Illinois.

Smith said she hopes the business can continue despite the challenges it has faced.

“I just hope this his store thrives. I don't want to see it go away because of bad things that happened," said Smith.

Police say the investigation involving Aguilar remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Twin Lakes Police Department.

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