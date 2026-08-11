Pokémon shop owner wakes up to shattered store and more than $300K worth of cards stolen

TWIN LAKES — Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Pokémon cards are missing after an overnight burglary at a collectible store in Twin Lakes.

Surveillance video from Goldenrod City Collectibles shows multiple people smashing through glass cases and driving off with trading cards in the early hours of August 10.

The store owner says more than $300,000 worth of trading cards were stolen — most of them Pokémon.

Around 2 a.m., video shows a white car parked outside the store. One man breaks through a glass window and opens the door for three others. The four men then pile products into bags, smashing through glass cases to get some of the store's most valuable collectibles. They flee in the waiting car just before the police arrive.

Store owner Eric Khabbaz said he got a call from a friend in law enforcement in the early morning hours.

"He's like, 'Hey, buddy, you got to get to the shop now. It was broken into. So, I get up, I go answer the door, and the cops are there," Khabbaz said.

Khabbaz said he immediately pulled up the store's surveillance video.

"I look at the footage, and we see people pulling up, smashing windows, smashing all my displays," Khabbaz said.

Employee Allan Aguilar said the crime hits close to home.

"For a shop like this to be hit, you know, where it's a place where it kind of bridges the gap between children and adults — it's super disheartening for sure," Aguilar said.

Both Aguilar and Khabbaz say this kind of crime is part of a growing trend. Pokémon cards are being stolen from stores across the country as the value of individual cards continues to climb.

"It's crazy how many stores have gotten hit within the last year because of the Pokémon boom," Aguilar said.

Aguilar said he believes those responsible will face consequences.

"I fully believe that those responsible will be caught and justice will be done," Aguilar said.

Khabbaz said the store plans to push through.

"We'll survive slowly, but we'll survive," Khabbaz said.

The Twin Lakes Police Department is working to identify the suspects. Investigators are looking for information or video involving a newer-model white Chrysler Pacifica and a white four-door BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Twin Lakes Police Department at 262-877-9056 and reference case number TLPD 26-009511.

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