Could a CO2 shortage cause problems for Wisconsin brewers?

MILWAUKEE — A shortage of carbon dioxide could cause some problems for Wisconsin's beer industry.

Brewers use carbon dioxide to make beer and other drinks "fizzy" and carbonated.

Now, some news outlets are reporting carbon dioxide shortages - so far mostly in Massachusetts and the eastern seaboard. American Gas Products has been canceling or reducing deliveries to some breweries due to “significantly impacted production,” according to the Boston Globe.

The Massachusetts Brewers Guild tells the outlet they know of “at least a dozen or more” brewers affected by the shortage.

The lack of CO2 causes some issues for brewers. It is pumped into beer to add carbonation and keep the beer from mixing with oxygen during the production and canning process.

Nitrogen can be used instead of CO2 to move beer from one tank to another. But CO2 is required to carbonate the beer.

Restaurants also use CO2 to pour soft drinks and draft beer.

A Wisconsin Brewers Guild board member tells TMJ4 they are hopeful the CO2 shortage will not affect our state as much because there are many industries that produce CO2 as a byproduct.

"A lot of people know beer as having four ingredients: water, barley, hops, yeast. Most brewers have a fifth ingredient which is CO2. So adding CO2 to the finished product to add in there," said Kevin Wright, co-founder and brewmaster at Third Space Brewing.

"It adds to the finished mouthy texture to the beer and it's as important from a quality standpoint compared to all of our other raw materials," said Wright. "It goes into every beer we make."

The maker of Sanpellegrino meanwhile "trimmed" production due to the shortage, and a California waterpark temporarily stopped its splash area for a lack of CO2 to treat water, according to Reuters.

TMJ4's Julia Fello will update this article Wednesday evening with her reporting regarding Wisconsin.

