Correctional officer charged in connection to inmate death

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Correctional Officer has been charged in connection to an inmate death back in January.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, 49, was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday, Jan. 22 and could not be revived despite lifesaving measures.

Now, 32-year-old Laquisha Cowser is facing one count of Misconduct in Public Office in connection to Juarez-Corro's death.

Related: Activists demand accountability, transparency after another inmate death at Milwaukee County Jail

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, if Cowser is convicted, she could face up to 3.5 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

She had been employed as a CO at the Milwaukee County Jail for around four years. The sheriff's office said she has been relieved of duty with pay, pending the outcome of her criminal case.

“This office holds itself to high standards in its service to Milwaukee County,” said Sheriff Denita Ball, “and no member of MCSO is exempt from those standards. When a member of this agency is alleged to have broken the law in the performance of their duty, they will be subject to prosecution, and if they are convicted, they will face consequences as determined by a judge or a jury."

Juarez-Corro's death was the second at the jail in just a few months.

“One death in our custody is one too many. But we are confident these charges demonstrate the MCSO’s commitment to ensure that an independent investigation was conducted, regardless of the result," Ball said in a statement.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more about Juarez-Corro's death and Cowser's criminal charge.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip