Corpse flower blooms at Mitchell Park Domes

A new plant is in bloom at Mitchell Park Domes, so prepare your noses!

The corpse flower is back at the Domes. The flower, also known as Amorphophallus titanum, emits a powerful odor that is described as "rotting flesh."

The Domes say the flower only blooms 2 to 3 days every 7 to 10 years. The corpse flower began blooming on July 11.

Admission for adults is $8, $6 for juniors, and $5 for students. Kids under 5 get in free. The Domes will be open on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Domes are closed on Tuesday.

Masks are still required in the venue.

