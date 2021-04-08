Conviction officially vacated for Mark Jensen as new trial gets underway

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Court officially vacated a homicide conviction against a Kenosha County man previously found guilty in the 1998 poisoning death of his wife.

Mark Jensen, of Pleasant Prairie, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in 2008 on evidence that included a letter Julie Jensen wrote before her death and gave to a neighbor.

But in March, the Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld an appellate court decision to order a new trial for Jensen. The Supreme Court’s ruling said Julie Jensen’s incriminating statement cannot be entered as evidence in the new trial.

In it, she wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect.”

Mark Jensen appeared in court virtually on Thursday, in which the court officially vacated the homicide conviction because a new trial has been set for Jensen. Bond was also reinstated for Jensen. A motion hearing was scheduled for Jensen for May 7.

Mark Jensen has maintained his innocence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip