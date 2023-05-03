Congresswoman Gwen Moore sends letter to Postmaster General regarding recent USPS violence

MILWAUKEE — Congresswoman Gwen Moore sent a letter to the Postmaster General regarding recent violence against USPS workers in Milwaukee, according to a statement from Moore's office.

Moore asked Postmaster DeJoy for additional efforts from his office to protect USPS workers. The letter was sent in response to the Milwaukee Police Department reporting it has responded to five instances of a USPS employee being robbed.

Moore also mentioned the death of Aundre Cross back in December.

In the letter, Moore, "raised concerns about a reported USPS policy change which restricts the U.S. Postal Inspection Service jurisdiction to solely protecting Postal Service real property."

Her office said she asked for updates on the USPS' effort to protect its blue boxes against theft, and other steps the department could take to protect its employees.

“I urge you to take all necessary steps to protect postal employees, who work tirelessly to serve our communities," Moore said in the letter. "In the Milwaukee area, I urge you to work with partners to create a dedicated Task Force of law enforcement personnel at the federal, state, and local levels to help identity, disrupt, and prosecute those involved in schemes to attack our postal employees in order to steal the mail,”

