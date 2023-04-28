Milwaukee postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, union says threats are on the rise

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s mail carriers union is bringing attention to a frightening pattern. They are getting weekly reports of mail carriers being harassed while on the job.

“Just seems odd that there's an uptick in physical threats and verbal threats to the workforce,” said Dave Skowronek, The National Association of Letter Carriers Milwaukee-area President.

One was even robbed at gunpoint Wednesday.

Milwaukee Police tell us an armed suspect came up to the mail carrier near 88th and Chambers Wednesday afternoon, stealing property from him.

Karissa Brunette lives near the robbery. She said, “In such a public spot, it’s unbelievable.”

Brunette says she was walking her dog, Blahz, when the robbery happened, “I mean it's terrifying. Who knows what could have else happened.”

JoAnn Carini’s door camera captured when police tried to see if she witnessed the robbery, but she was with her grandson, ”I was so sad because that postal carrier is a wonderful young man and I feel so bad that that happened to him.”

Thankfully, police say the mail carrier was not hurt, but they are still searching for who is responsible.

“It’s not okay, you shouldn’t have to be worried about that when you’re doing your job,” said Skowronek, who says this is at least the third time this year that a letter carrier in the Milwaukee area has been robbed. “Holdups trying to get the packages or access keys from the carriers.”

Skowronek says mail carriers are becoming targets nationwide, because of a universal key thieves want to take from them, which allows postal workers to access blue mailboxes. “They’re universal by zip code. We go door to door daily and people are starting to take advantage of us.”

We reached out to USPS for comment. While they could not address any incidents of crimes against mail workers in the Milwaukee area, they did send us this statement: