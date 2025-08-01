ELKHORN, Wis. — Congressman Bryan Steil faced a contentious town hall meeting at Elkhorn High School as constituents pressed him on immigration, tariffs and the Gaza crisis.

The 80-minute session featured about 20 questions and frequent interruptions, with the loudest voices coming from those opposed to Steil's support for President Trump's policies.

READ ALSO: Rep. Moore talks with voters at town hall in Rep. Steil's district in Racine

Many attendees arrived early with signs, expressing concerns about the current state of politics.

"I'm here to put constituents over millionaires," one participant said.

The congressman barely began his opening remarks when pushback started, particularly when he mentioned border security under President Trump.

"One of biggest improvements we have seen is the success of securing the border," said Rep Steil.

Watch: Congressman Steil pressed for answers at town hall over Trump policies

Congressman Steil pressed for answers at town hall over Trump policies

Jean Henderson expressed her dismay about recent ICE arrests around the country.

"I care about people and what I see happening to our immigrant population embarrasses me - horrifies me. You have not raised a voice to complain about it. Where do I see your leadership? I see no leadership - I see you following Trump 100% of the time," Henderson said.

Steil's responses were often interrupted as he tried to explain his position.

"What I view as the moral hazard created by the Biden administration by allowing US-Mexico border to remain unsecured," Steil said.

Vietnam veteran Tom Burke was among several hundred in attendance and voiced concerns about President Trump's tariff policies.

"This is a terrible tax that is going to be placed on the citizens of the United States," Burke said.

Steil took a broader view on tariffs and trade policy that did not sit well with some attendees.

"What we need to do is work with our allies and put trade agreements in place. We have seen success so far," Steil said.

Another contentious moment came when Nancy Frank asked about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"I want you to answer the question that was shouted about the starving children in Gaza," Frank said.

Steil's response drew strong reactions from the crowd.

"To me the easy answer to address this crisis is for Hamas to surrender and release the hostages — that ends the war tomorrow," Steil said.

While some expressed frustration with Steil's answers, others were disappointed with the frequent interruptions.

"Brian was not able to answer his questions effectively because he was constantly shouted down," said Kevin Roblee, a Steil supporter.

Despite the contentious atmosphere at the town hall, Steil has won this district four times, securing 54% of the vote in his most recent election.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error