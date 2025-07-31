Rep. Moore talks with voters at town hall in Rep. Steil's district

RACINE — Tensions flared during a town hall meeting in Racine as Democratic Congresswoman Gwen Moore ventured into Republican Congressman Bryan Steil's district to speak with voters.

The 90-minute meeting, which began cordially, turned tense when Moore faced questions about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Some attendees vocally defended the congresswoman, urging others to focus criticism on Steil instead.

Moore appeared unfazed by the confrontation, stating she could handle the criticism. She also defended her record on Palestinian rights, noting her history of advocacy regardless of which administration is in power.

Tense congressional town hall held in Racine

Many attendees expressed concerns about President Trump's recently signed domestic bill, which includes spending cuts and tax cuts. One participant raised concerns about permanent tax cuts benefiting wealthy Americans while middle-income earners received temporary relief.

Moore addressed education funding during the event, highlighting what she described as significant cuts to education in the legislation.

Some voters expressed frustration about feeling powerless between election cycles, asking what citizens could do immediately rather than waiting for midterm elections.

This isn't the first Democratic town hall held in Steil's district. Meanwhile, Congressman Steil has conducted six monthly telephone town halls, with his last in-person events taking place in January. His next in-person town hall is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. at Elkhorn High School.

