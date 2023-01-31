Congress School students conquer qualifying spelling bee, advance to district-wide contest

MILWAUKEE — The Congress School Spelling Bee was tough as students eagerly competed to qualify for the Milwaukee Public School (MPS) district-wide spelling bee.

Kids took on words like boisterously, piteously, parenthetical, and sinewy.

"I'm very proud of the students. I'm proud of the teachers and staff and the parents because no one makes it on their own so you could see all of the efforts coming together," said Indyria Graham-Wilson, principal at Congress School.

"It's like a silent Super Bowl. You get really excited and you just want to shout and make all that noise. The competition is no different. It's just great to see them," Graham-Wilson said.

After some challenging words, Mylah Monk, Amari Ross, and Kiari Morgan came out as champions. It did not come easy.

"It was really nervous because you're saying it in front of a lot of people," Ross said.

All three students said it took practice and preparation. Monk, a 7th grader, had a whole game plan when she studied.

"Make sure that you stay on top of yourself practicing, that you don't give up, and that you believe in yourself," Monk said when asked for her advice.

With some new hardware in hand, these champions have the right attitude heading to the next round.

"I'm going to practice. I'm going to get ready for it," Morgan said.

"Keep studying, and if you're doubting yourself, you should keep believing in yourself," Ross said.

